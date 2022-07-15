Horror in Alex: Gunmen on robbery and shooting spree kill five, leaves five injured

Pretoria - Police in Gauteng are searching for the gunmen involved in shooting 10 people, five of them fatally, in Alexandra on Thursday “It is alleged that about four armed suspects went on to rob and shoot people in the area. It is reported that the suspects first met people travelling in a Toyota Etios, on Fourth Avenue and Selborne Street, and fired shots at them. One person was injured,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

Story continues below Advertisement

The second incident occurred at the corner of Eleventh Avenue and Boulevard Street, where the gunmen found two people sitting in a car charging their cellphones as there was no electricity in the area, due to load shedding. Masondo said the gunmen robbed the victims of their cellphones before shooting them. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment. “The suspects came across the next victim at Boulevard Street, where he was fatally shot. The next victim was shot at Seventh Avenue where he died on the scene while two people were robbed of their cellphones and shoes,” said Masondo.

“The suspects met and shot three people at Sixth Avenue. One person was fatally wounded while two victims were taken for medical treatment.” It is reported that the last shooting was in Sixth Avenue and Roosevelt Road, where two people were shot while inside a Toyota Avanza. Both victims died at the scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

The police have opened five cases of murder, and five of attempted murder and armed robbery. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has strongly condemned the random shootings and assembled a team, comprising of various SAPS unit and other law enforcement agencies, to hunt down the gunmen. “One person was arrested after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Alexandra.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspect is still being profiled to establish if he is linked to the shootings. The firearm will be taken for ballistic test to determine if it was used in the commission of crime,” said Masondo. Police management in Gauteng have expressed concerned over the proliferation of firearms in Alexandra. Their operations to recover these weapons are continuing. “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. ”All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” the police said.

Story continues below Advertisement