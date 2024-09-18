Horror N3 Durban crash claims two lives

Two people were killed in what emergency workers described as a horror crash on the N3 on Wednesday morning. The accident took place on the Durban-bound carriageway near Ashburton.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, it is alleged that the taxi lost control while travelling north. “The taxi crossed the centre medium before colliding with a vehicle head-on before going over the barrier and rolling down an embankment. “Paramedics found the taxi had two passengers that had been ejected from the taxi and paramedics tried to provide life saving intervention, however, their injuries were too severe and they passed away on scene.”

The mangled remains of the bakkie that was hit by the taxi. Picture: ALS Paramedics He said both passengers were males, believed to be in their thirties. “The drivers of the crash also sustained injuries and they were treated on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required.” Jamieson said the roadway was closed for some time.

“At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.” Emergency workers were kept busy this week as an increase in the number of accidents were recorded on Durban roads due to wet weather. On Monday morning, four vehicles were involved in a collision on the M7 Pinetown-bound after Bellville offramp.