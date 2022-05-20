House raid at dawn gets Mpumalanga man arrested for possession of various drugs

Pretoria – A 26-year-old man is today scheduled to appear before the Delmas District Court, charged with possession of illegal substances after he was found with “a large volume of drugs”. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday.

“According to the report, police at Delmas were notified by concerned citizens about drug peddling activities at a certain house in Nkatini, Delmas. The police responded and vowed that such acts will never be allowed to carry on in their precinct under their watch. Hence, they sought for a search warrant which was granted to them,” said Mohlala. Thereafter, a sting operation was planned and executed at the house. “It is said that on the day in question, at about 3.30am, the men and women in blue raided the said house where they found the suspect in possession of alleged illegal substances.

“The man was arrested, and the substances seized, which include 26 sachets of alleged heroin, 21 bags containing suspected rock cocaine, four other small bags containing dagga weighing about 172,4 grams, as well as R435-00 cash,” said Mohlala. Money seized by police during the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused of selling drugs in Delmas. Photo: SAPS Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest and saluted the officers who swiftly reacted to the reported crime. “If we can continue like this, we are confident that the community will continuously support our efforts of fighting crime. On the same tone, we are so appreciative to the public for the information they provided us with, which resulted in this commendable success,” she said.

