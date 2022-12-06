House robbery suspect dies in hospital after being shot by off-duty police officer

Pretoria - An alleged armed robber who was part of a gang of three who held-up an off-duty police sergeant and his wife in their house in Vuwani, Limpopo, succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he was shot by the officer when they were robbing his home. The police officer stationed at Mutale policing area was attacked on Sunday morning while he was asleep with his wife in Lukau Tshishive village.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the officer was awoken by a loud bang on the door and three unknown males entered the bedroom, one of them carrying a firearm. “The suspects demanded money and cell phones from the victim and they ultimately ransacked the room and took some clothes, footwear, ladies’ handbags, a wallet and bank cards. The suspect who was carrying a firearm, shot the sergeant in his shoulder and the other suspects dragged the wife to the nearby bush,” Ledwaba explained. The injured officer managed to crawl and get his service pistol and retaliated by firing a shot at the suspect who was left behind in the room.

“The suspect ran out of the house and jumped the fence and disappeared into the bush.The wife later returned and investigations are unfolding on what could have happened to her.” While searching the bush, police found the wounded suspect in possession of the stolen goods. Ledwaba said the man was a Zimbabwean national.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was arrested and sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Ledwaba said a search operation for the remaining two suspects had been launched. “We are appealing to whoever might shed light about the suspects to contact the nearest police or the toll-free number 0860010111 or MYSAPSAPP.”

Story continues below Advertisement