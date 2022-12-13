House set on fire, with two women and four kids sleeping inside

Pretoria – Police in Malamulele have launched a manhunt for a “heartless suspect” who doused a house with a highly flammable substance, believed to be petrol and set it alight while six people were sleeping inside. Among the six people, who were occupying the house when it was torched, were four children.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened at Plange village, in Mtiti, during the early hours of Sunday. “A 29-year-old man had on Saturday, 10 December 2022, during the day, reportedly visited his ex-girlfriend aged 23, who was at home with her two children aged two months and 2 years, her cousin and her two children aged six days and 3 years,” Ledwaba said. During the visit, a heated altercation broke out between the 29-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend. The man reportedly left after the incident, on Saturday.

“In the early hours of the following morning, at about 1am, an unknown suspect broke the window and sprinkled a flammable liquid substance believed to be petrol inside the house through the window and then set the house on fire,” Ledwaba said. The assailant then fled the scene, leaving the house occupants trapped in the burning house. The victims screamed for help and they were eventually rescued by community members. “Police and emergency rescue services were summoned and the victims were transported to hospital in a critical condition. Police then opened a case of arson and six counts of attempted murder,” Ledwaba narrated.

“Sadly, the 3-year-old child, identified as Vunene Ngobeni, later succumbed to her injuries. The sixth count of attempted murder was then changed to murder.” Police said the motive for the incident is not yet known, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the perpetrator responsible for “this horrendous incident be hunted down” and brought to book.

“We appeal to community members with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect to come forward,” Hadebe said. “Police call upon Edward Chauke, aged 29, residing at Gumbani village to avail himself at Malamulele police station or contact the nearest police station as it is believed he will be able to assist in the unfolding investigation. “Anyone with information about the incident should contact the detective commander, Colonel Edson Rikhotso on 082 565 7919, the Crime Stop number 0860010111, the nearest police station or use MySAPS App.”