Housebreaking syndicate members convicted in Pretoria

Johannesburg – Three men believed to be members of a housebreaking syndicate have been found guilty at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Modesty Rakamone Chauke, 39, Thalitha Ngwenya, 38, and Nicholas Daniel Mthimunye, 41, from Hammanskraal, were convicted of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft of valuables worth over R30 000.

“On 30 September 2020, Chauke and others broke into the complainants’ residence in Pierre Van Ryneveld, Centurion, and stole two laptops, two televisions, a tablet, jewellery, and a make-up powder holder," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Gauteng, Lumka Mahanjana. “When the complainant was driving into the complex, he noticed Chauke and others exiting the complex, and when he arrived at his house, he then realised that a break-in had occurred. As he was viewing the CCTV footage, he then identified Chauke and others in the footage. “After alerting the security guards, they were all caught on the run and handed over to the police by the security guards. They have been in custody since their arrest after the NPA successfully opposed bail.”

Mahanjana said during the judgment it was put on record that Mthimunye was still on probation in a case of possession of stolen goods and that all three men had previous convictions of housebreaking and robbery. The case was postponed to October 27, for probation report and sentencing proceedings. In an unrelated incident, police in Zamdela, Free State, required community assistance to help solve a case of murder that occurred on Sunday.

“Police received information about the body of an unknown male lying lifeless next to a house in Walter Sisulu (Street), Zamdela. Emergency personnel were called to the scene and declared the man dead. The victim had sustained injuries to his upper body,” said Sergeant Fikiswa Matoti, a spokesperson for police in the province. The deceased was wearing grey trousers and a black T-shirt, and grey shoes were found next to his body. The police request anyone who can shed light on the incident or might know the wherabouts of the suspect(s) to contact Constable Oupa Jhekemba of Zamdela Detectives at 078 576 2309.

