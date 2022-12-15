Human remains found in the boot of a burnt out car in Eastern Cape

Durban – Police in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape seek help in finding the next of kin after a burnt body was discovered in the boot of a car. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the discovery was made on Tuesday.

“Police were alerted to a murder in Stofile Street just after 2pm. “On arrival, police found a burnt out vehicle with a body in the boot of the vehicle. “The race, age or sex cannot be determined due to the state of the body.

“The vehicle is a Toyota Etios without any registration plates.” Police are appealing to anyone who may know of a person that is missing and has since not returned home or anyone who can assist in the investigation, to contact SAPS New Brighton D/Lt Col Ashton Miggels on 071 606 3360 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. She said all information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

In a separate incident in July this year, three bodies were discovered in a burnt out car in Pienaar, Mpumalanga. According to police it was a farmworker who made the discovery on July 11. He found the Hyundai i10 with human remains.

