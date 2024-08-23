Human remains unearthed in pit toilet at Limpopo school, man arrested

In an incident described as “disturbing”, police at Tubatse, outside Burgersfort in Limpopo arrested a 45-year-old man after unidentified human remains were discovered in a demolished pit toilet. The toilet is at a school in Ga-Riba village, and the discovery was made on Thursday.

“Following a tip-off, a team of [SA Police Service] SAPS experts conducted an investigation on the school premises since Wednesday night, August 21, leading to the gruesome discovery of human remains,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “A thorough investigation was immediately conducted resulting in the apprehension of the suspect.” The remains are yet to be identified, and forensic investigations will determine the identity and cause of death.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the suspected man. The provincial commissioner urged community members to remain calm and allow the police do their work. “I call upon all sectors of society to remain calm and give the police space to unearth the motive behind this gruesome act. We will monitor the case very closely to ensure that the law takes its rightful course,” said Hadebe.

The arrested man is scheduled to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a murder charge. Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: SAPS In December, IOL reported that police in Limpopo requested public assistance after discovering a brutally assaulted and partially burnt body of an unknown men in the bushes at Lefara Village in Maake area, Tzaneen. At the time, Mashaba said police received a complaint from community members about a body of an unknown man in the bushes.