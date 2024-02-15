Human skull found near graveyard in Mpumalanga, police open inquest case

Police in Mbuzini, Mpumalanga, are investigating an inquest case after a human skull was found next to a graveyard. The graveyard is close to a railway line, and the skull was discovered on Tuesday, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“It is said that while police were performing their duties, they received information from the community about a human skull found at Hhoyi Trust next to Mbuzini,” Mdhluli said. “Police responded, and upon arrival, they found the skull on the ground. Other relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene and a case of inquest has been opened.” A human skull was found near a graveyard in Mpumalanga. File Picture: Jacques Naude/Independent Media He said currently, police are “working hard” to get the identity of the deceased and are appealing to community members to assist.

“Any member of the public with any information that may assist in achieving this goal can go to the nearest police station, or call the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111,” said Mdhluli. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” In December, IOL reported that police in Free State found human remains in the backyard of a home.

The human remains were found wrapped in a carpet, in a sinking grave. At the time, Free State police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, said family members of the home reported the suspicious grave in their backyard at the police station. “It's alleged that on December 27, 2023, at about 8am two men came to the Makwane police station and reported that they suspected there was something buried in their backyard. It's further alleged that they saw something like a sinking grave,” Mophiring said.