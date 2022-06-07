Hundreds arrested for murder, drunk driving in KZN in May

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal arrested more than 9 000 people in May. “With the rise in contact crimes in the province, police continued with efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of crime are brought to book,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Of the 9 312 people arrested, 195 were arrested for murder and 124 for attempted murder. In addition, 231 suspects were arrested for rape, 1 844 for assault, 33 for hijacking, 231 for burglary, 288 for malicious damage to property, 322 for robbery and 24 for stock theft. A staggering 289 people were nabbed for drunk-driving.

“During this period, police issued traffic fines to those who are failing to adhere to the National Road Traffic Act,” said Gwala. She said police also seized a large quantity of stolen vehicles, vehicle parts and motorcycles. “Second-hand goods dealers were charged for failing to comply with the Second Hands Goods Act as well as municipal by-laws.”

Police seized 338 firearms, which included 282 handguns, 33 rifles, 13 shotguns, and other firearms. A total of 3 297 rounds of ammunition was seized. Police urged communities to become involved in Community Police Forums so that they could play a constructive role in ridding their neighbourhoods of criminals.

