Hunt is on for ex-lover after woman brutally stoned to death at Dzingidzingi village, Limpopo

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old man who allegedly stoned to death his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child. The horrific incident took place at Dzingidzingi village in the early hours of Saturday.

“It is alleged that the victim (the 23-year-old woman) was with her friend, coming from the local tavern going home, when they met her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “Her friend screamed for help and ran to close-by households. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect (the ex-boyfriend) was nowhere to be found.” The critically injured woman was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

“She was identified as Nokuthula Sithole, aged 23, residing at Dzingidzingi village in Giyani, Mopàni District,” said Ledwaba. Police asked that Ceaseman Dala Chauke, 34, present himself at the nearest police station as it was believed he could assist the police with their investigations, Ledwaba said. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect should contact investigating officer Warrant Officer Hobyani at 082 414 6709, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Last year, the High Court in Polokwane sentenced 45-year-old David Matjila of Burgersfort to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Farina Valencia Mahlake, and his son, Kgoitsane Mahlake. At the time, NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on the night of August 14, 2021, Matjila went to Appiesdoring, Burgersfort, where the two were staying. “Upon his arrival, an argument ensued between the couple.