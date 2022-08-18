Husband, 71, in court for murder of his wife in Limpopo

Pretoria – A 71-year-old man is scheduled today, to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his 45-year-old wife at Biko Settlement. Police in Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa, arrested the pensioner when he handed himself to police after the gruesome murder of his wife.

Story continues below Advertisement

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the woman was killed on Tuesday afternoon. “The police received information about the incident and swiftly responded. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the deceased who had suffered multiple stab wounds lying in a pool blood inside the house,” Seabi said. The slain woman was identified by police as Patricia Ngobeni.

A sharp object, believed to be the weapon used to commit the murder was found on the scene. “The suspect was later arrested after he handed himself over to the police at the Lulekani police station. The motive for the murder is not clear at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” Seabi said. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has expressed shock at “another senseless case” where a vulnerable woman was brutally killed at the hands of someone she trusted to protect her.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We expect that our investigators will vigorously investigate this matter to ensure the suspect’s ultimate conviction,” Hadebe said. Earlier this week, the High Court in Limpopo sentenced 40-year-old widow, Mapula Florah Manaka to 27 years imprisonment for orchestrating the murder of her husband Archie Manaka, who was 43 when he was killed in April 2020. The superior court, situated in Polokwane heard that the deceased’s wife, Mapula, and her 27-year-old boyfriend plotted the murder of Archie, who was an IT specialist in the city.

Story continues below Advertisement