Husband and alleged hitmen arrested for murder and robbery of Limpopo woman

Pretoria – A 52-year-old man, Alias Kotswana Ditsela, has been arrested for allegedly killing his estranged wife, 47, after her body was found in a pool of blood at her home in Onverwacht, outside Lephalale town in June last year. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said an intelligence-driven probe said the deceased’s husband allegedly hired two hitmen to kill his wife, Sbongile Ditsela at their house in Onverwacht.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On the day in question, the suspect (Ditsela) had come to the house to make arrangements to collect his daughter after school. After the domestic worker opened for him, he went straight to the bedroom where he found his wife lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds,” Seabi said. Police were called to the scene and upon arrival, they found that the perpetrators who killed the woman had broken in, through the window to gain access to the bedroom without anyone inside the house noticing. The assailants had taken the deceased woman’s cellphone and her car keys.

The deceased woman was also found strangled with a rope. “The first suspect was arrested on October 7 in Ga-Makanye village under Mankweng policing area. The deceased’s husband was arrested on Sunday at his other house in Ga-Seleka village in Lephalale and the third (suspect) was arrested in the early hours of (Tuesday) in Mankweng,” said Seabi. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the investigating team “for their excellent and intensive investigation”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She has also thanked community members for the positive tips which led to the arrest of the suspects. Ditsela and the other accused man, Petrus Sefara appeared before the Lephalale Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and house robbery. Their case was postponed to Friday, for formal bail application.

Story continues below Advertisement