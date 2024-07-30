Husband arrested for allegedly threatening wife with firearm in Eastern Cape

On Sunday, July 28, a 45-year-old man was arrested in the Mhlotsheni locality, Majola A/A, in Port St John’s, for allegedly pointing a fully loaded 9mm pistol at his wife during a heated argument. South African Police Service (SAPS) members reacted swiftly to a call about the incident approximately 1pm.

“We responded immediately to the call and managed to arrest the suspect without any further incident,” Captain Welile Matyolo said. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect allegedly also possessed a shotgun, which he had given to a 17-year-old relative. The police proceeded to the identified homestead and found the shotgun, leading to the arrest of the 17-year-old for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm. The teenager, who had been released under parental care, now faces serious charges.

“It is deeply concerning that firearms are being handled in such a reckless manner. We urge the community to report any illegal possession of firearms to prevent such dangerous scenarios,” Matyolo said. The 45-year-old man is currently detained at the Port St John’s police station, charged with pointing a firearm. Additional charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues. In a separate incident in Ntsila locality at Ntsimbini A/A, members of the National Intervention Unit arrested a 28-year-old male after receiving a tip-off that he was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed shotgun. He has also been detained at the Port St John’s police station, facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm.