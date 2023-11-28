Husband arrested for wife’s murder, three years after he allegedly bludgeoned her to death and buried her next to a pit toilet

A man is set to appear in court three years after he allegedly murdered his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave. In 2020, Fikelephi Dlomo was reported missing. She was 31-years-old at the time.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the 38-year-old suspect handed himself over to police in Nsuze, accompanied by his family, on Monday. "Investigations pointed the police to the suspect’s house at Qabavu area where the police’s Search and Rescue team recovered human remains, believed to be those of Fikelephi Dlomo, from a shallow grave next to the outside pit toilet," Netshiunda said.

Human remains believed to belong to missing woman, Fikelephi Dlomo. Picture: SAPS Human remains believed to belong to missing woman, Fikelephi Dlomo. Picture: SAPS He said investigations so far indicate that the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman with a blunt object, probably a stick, on her head before she was buried.