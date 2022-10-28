Husband convicted for planning his wife’s murder

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has convicted Babsy Ntamehlo for the murder of his estranged wife, Nosicelo Tsipa over a dispute over an RDP house. During the court proceedings it was revealed that Ntamehlo, 42, had threatened to strangle his 35-year-old wife, kill her and burn her body in the early hours.

It was also revealed that the convicted killer had told his friend, Nyameko Sixhozi: “I wish to strangle this wife to death around the early hours of the morning and burn her body next to the river close to us, my brother and I have had enough.” A few days later, Nosicelo Tsipa’s body was found strangled, partially burnt, and buried in a shallow grave in Fisantekraal, near Durbanville. It was further revealed that the couple got married in 2008, but things changed around 2016 after Ntamehlo received a government RDP house and his wife received her RDP house in Atlantis before him, but they agreed that they cannot move to the area as it was far from her husband’s workplace.

Besides, Ntamehlo had applied for his government-supplied property in Fisantekraal and at the time they were staying in an informal settlement in the area. Ntamehlo’s RDP house came up and the accused, his wife, their son Lilitha and the wife’s brother, Lukho, moved in. The court’s findings said that the wife’s brother moved to the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape as part of an intervention to stop Tsipa’s abuse at the hands of her husband. The couple decided to sell Tsipa’s house in Atlantis to build a homestead in the rural areas in the Eastern Cape, close to her husband’s parental home and some of the money from the sale of the property would assist in the property in Fisantekraal.

State advocate, Megan September told the court that tensions increased between the couple after the accused made it clear that he no longer wanted the deceased as his wife and wanted to chase her out of the property. “The deceased had recordings, voice messages and WhatsApp messages, where the accused threatened to kill her. In one of the messages, he told her that ‘most people go missing and do not get to be buried by their relatives.’ Fortunately, the deceased shared these messages with her brother and friends,” September said. Judge Daniel Thulare convicted the accused of the premeditated murder of his wife and said: “I am unable to trace an iota of evidence which is consistent with the innocence of the accused, and the accused decided in advance and arranged in advance what he would do to Nosicelo.”

