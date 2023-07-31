Husband found guilty for the premeditated murder of his wife

A 41-year-old man was convicted for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife. The accused allegedly killed his wife during a heated argument that became physical, at their home in Atteridgeville before fleeing the scene. Lumka Mahanjana Gauteng NPA spokesperson said the incident occurred on November 22, 2021, in the early hours of the morning. It was between Foster Maluleke and his wife, Rirhandzu Shisana.

When Maluleke realised that his wife had died following the heated exchange, he laid her on the bed and covered her body with a blanket before fleeing the home. During their fight, the deceased succumbed to her injuries and died on the scene. On the same day, he called the police to report the incident. As soon as the police arrived where he was, they returned to the crime scene. In court, Maluleke pleaded guilty and stated that he was acting in self-defence against the deceased.

However, Advocate David Molokomme, the prosecutor, said the murder was premeditated. The accused was aware he would not be able to pay for a wedding celebration and therefore planned to kill the deceased. “The fact that the accused cleaned up the scene proves that he planned the offence, and therefore the state was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Molokomme. Following his conviction, Maluluke’s bail was extended to R10,000 with the condition that he should report daily to the Soshanguve Police Station.