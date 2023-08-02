Husband in court for alleged murder of man suspected of having affair with wife

Mpumalanga husband appeared in court for the alleged murder of a man he suspected to be having an affair with his wife at Extension 9, Kwa-Guqa, in Vosman, near Witbank. Siyabonga Mlambo, 34, appeared before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing another man after suspicions that he was having an affair with his wife.

He has been remanded in custody until August 10, 2023, for a formal bail application. On July 31, 2023, the wife reportedly had an argument with her estranged husband. She decided to report the matter to the police, as she had previously obtained a protection order against him. Police reportedly attended to the matter; however, he was not found at home.

"It is further alleged that the wife went to a certain house nearby and her husband reportedly came and then found the man he alleges to be having an affair with his wife," police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. "A fight reportedly broke out between the husband and the other man, and at that moment, the woman went home, leaving behind the two fighting. It is suspected that during the fight, the man was stabbed by the husband and then succumbed to his injuries," Mohlala said. Mohlala further added that police as well as emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene, where the victim was unfortunately certified dead.