‘I am in America’: Police intensify search for missing girl, 12, after she called her mom

Limpopo police launched a search operation, seeking to locate a 12-year-old girl, Tlou Koko of Lekhureng village, in Matlala policing precinct under the Capricorn District. The girl went missing on Sunday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Sergeant Maphure Manamela.

According to police reports, the child left home without informing anyone where she was going, and has since disappeared. “Preliminary investigations have revealed that Tlou was last seen with a Pakistani man known as ‘Abdul’ around the village. On Monday, June 4, she then called her mother alleging that she was in America,” said Manamela. Police said Tlou Koko aged 12, from Lekhureng village in Limpopo, was last seen on Sunday with a Pakistani man only known as Abdul around the village. Picture: SAPS The family reported the matter to the police, and consequently a missing person file was opened.

The case was transferred to the Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. “Police appeal to anyone with information that can assist in locating the child to contact the nearest police station, call Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS App. The investigating officer Detective Sergeant Kolobe Pheme can be contacted on 076 297 9037,” said Manamela. “Police search operation and investigating continue.”

On Tuesday, IOL reported that another clothing item has been found in Saldanha Bay, Western Cape, in the continued search for missing Joshlin Smith. Joshlin went missing on February 19 while in the care of her mother's boyfriend Jacquen Appollis. Her mom Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Appollis and friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard were arrested and face human trafficking and kidnapping charges. They are due to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court next month.

The jersey has been sent for forensic testing and analysis, as police confirmed that residents found the knitwear. Missing Joshlin Smith. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “We can confirm that community members found a jersey during a random search of the surroundings. Police forensic experts collected the clothing items for forensic analysis. “Investigation is ongoing with various specialised units who form part of an integrated investigation team. The investigation and search for the missing Joshlin continue.”