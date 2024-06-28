‘I bought it from someone’: Police say man driving stolen Toyota Hilux pretended to be confused

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have intercepted and arrested a 54-year-old man for possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, in the Tsakane area. EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said a vehicle tracking company provided police with the coordinates of the stolen vehicle.

“EMPD officers who were on patrol received intel from a well-known vehicle tracking company, about a stolen white Toyota light delivery vehicle, reported stolen at the Springs police station. Officers immediately acted on the information, by following the coordinates,” said Thepa. “Law enforcers managed to locate and tactically stopped the sought light delivery vehicle, with one occupant, at the corner of First and Second, by extension 12A. Upon interviewing the driver, who alleged that he bought the vehicle from someone, officers explained that the vehicle, happened to be stolen and it tested positive.” Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 54-year-old man who was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Hilux. Picture: EMPD “The driver, who pretended to be confused, was handcuffed and marched to the Tsakane police station, while the recovered vehicle, was booked in at the Aeroton police pound, for further investigations. The suspect is expected to appear in the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that two South African men, Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, and Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, were remanded in custody after they were found two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux GD-6, towards the border with neighbouring Zimbabwe. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, and Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, were intercepted in Limpopo while driving a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 stolen in Gauteng towards Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: Supplied/SAPS The duo appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded in custody pending a formal bail application. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, stated that the two men were arrested during an intense anti-smuggling operation conducted in the Capricorn District of Limpopo.