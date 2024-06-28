Independent Online
‘I bought it from someone’: Police say man driving stolen Toyota Hilux pretended to be confused

Published 1h ago

Share

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have intercepted and arrested a 54-year-old man for possession of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, in the Tsakane area.

EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said a vehicle tracking company provided police with the coordinates of the stolen vehicle.

“EMPD officers who were on patrol received intel from a well-known vehicle tracking company, about a stolen white Toyota light delivery vehicle, reported stolen at the Springs police station. Officers immediately acted on the information, by following the coordinates,” said Thepa.

“Law enforcers managed to locate and tactically stopped the sought light delivery vehicle, with one occupant, at the corner of First and Second, by extension 12A. Upon interviewing the driver, who alleged that he bought the vehicle from someone, officers explained that the vehicle, happened to be stolen and it tested positive.”

“The driver, who pretended to be confused, was handcuffed and marched to the Tsakane police station, while the recovered vehicle, was booked in at the Aeroton police pound, for further investigations. The suspect is expected to appear in the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

On Wednesday, IOL reported that two South African men, Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, and Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, were remanded in custody after they were found two stolen vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux GD-6, towards the border with neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, and Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, were intercepted in Limpopo while driving a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 stolen in Gauteng towards Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

The duo appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded in custody pending a formal bail application.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, stated that the two men were arrested during an intense anti-smuggling operation conducted in the Capricorn District of Limpopo.

“This (operation was conducted) after members of Limpopo SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team and Capricorn District flying squad unit received a tip-off about two vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the country, presumably to Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge port of entry,” said Ledwaba.

Police in Limpopo intercepted and recovered a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux which were stolen in Gauteng on Saturday. Pictures: SAPS

Subsequent to receiving the intelligence information, the police team swiftly responded and intercepted the two vehicles, a grey Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab.

IOL

