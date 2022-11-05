I deny any involvement in alleged National Lotteries fraud, says Terry Pheto

Johannesburg - ‘I am dismayed to discover I am the subject of a SIU probe into allegations of fraud relating to funding by the National Lotteries,’ says actress Terry Pheto. Moitheri Pheto, known to many as Terry Pheto, was among those linked to the lotto fraud. The actress has released a short statement on her social media platforms on Saturday, where she distances herself from the fraud allegations made against her.

Her statement reads as follows: “I am dismayed to discover I am the subject of a SIU probe into allegations of fraud relating to funding by the National Lotteries. I deny any involvement in the alleged scheme that has been reported on. “I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me, and have had no sight of this order. I hold the law in high regard and will co-operate fully with this investigation in an open and transparent manner. “This is a difficult time for me. I would like to thank everyone for their unwavering messages of support.”

pic.twitter.com/Edgne6taIs — Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) November 5, 2022 The other people implicated include lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani, Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane, Mojakgomo Family Trust represented by Thabang Charlotte Mampane (former National Lotteries boss), Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana, and Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto. Items valued at over R50 million, including nine luxurious residential estates in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, one BMW 420i convertible, and two Ocean Basket franchises are now under preservation amid a probe into financial mismanagement and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission, according to the NPA.

