‘I don't know who killed Senzo’: Chicco Twala breaks silence on Senzo Meyiwa’s case

South African singer and record producer Sello "Chicco" Twala opens up about Senzo Meyiwa’s death, stating that he doesn't know why his name is involved in the case. Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a South African professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper and captain for Orlando Pirates.

He was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion at the home of his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Gauteng on October 26, 2014. In an interview with David Mashabela on the King David Studio podcast, Twala stated that the person who killed Meyiwa is one of the individuals who were in the house, not him. “I don't know who killed Senzo,” said Twala.

"How would I know? I was not there. My son will know who killed Senzo, Kelly Khumalo will know who killed Senzo, all the people in the house will know who killed Senzo." In the house on that day were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Chicco's son, Longwe Twala, Senzo's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian and Thingo, her daughter with Senzo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RU3w4xa_55Q&t=1100s Twala also mentioned that the only reason he went to see Meyiwa's mother was to assure her that he had nothing to do with her son's murder. He told her he would not even protect his son if it turned out he was the one who shot Meyiwa.

“If there's any truth that says my son was behind Senzo's death, I will definitely take action to help the old lady. That is the reason why I went to see her,” he said. A couple of week ago, Twala’s son, Longwe Twala - who has been continuously caught up in substance abuse - was arrested for allegedly breaking into his father's studio in Johannesburg and stealing music equipment valued at thousands while Twala was out of the country. At the time, Twala said he reported his own son to the police, because he’d rather see him in prison than suffering on the streets.

Twala further emphasised that the Meyiwa case should have been resolved a long time ago because the gun that shot Meyiwa was found with one of the suspects. Moreover, Twala shared that he did not even know he was the first person Khumalo called after Meyiwa was shot. He also stated that the eight people who were present during Meyiwa's murder need to identify the shooter.