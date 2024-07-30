‘I had no choice’: Man who was incorrectly declared dead commits crime to prove that he is alive

A man resorted to extreme measures to prove that he is alive after a bizarre incident. After being mistakenly pronounced dead by government officials, a man from India allegedly turned to committing crimes in order to establish that he was still alive.

According to Law Trend, Baburam Bhil, a resident of Mithora village in the Balotra district, was taken aback when he received a death certificate under his own name. This bureaucratic blunder threw his life into disarray, depriving him of his legal identity and jeopardising his property and rights. Although he tried to correct the mistake through legal means, this did not work, leaving him faceless through the lens of the law.

So, Bhil supposedly concocted a strategy, which he believed would force the authorities to admit his existence; commit a crime in order to be officially recognised. “In a shocking move, Bhil armed himself with knives and a bottle of petrol and attacked two teachers and a parent at a local school. “The incident, which resulted in immediate police intervention, finally brought Bhil the attention he sought, albeit for all the wrong reasons,” reported Law Trend.