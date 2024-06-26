‘I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my heart,’ says Lauren Dickason as she is sentenced to 18 years for killing her three daughters

Lauren Dickason, the South African woman who was found guilty of killing her three young children weeks after they emigrated to New Zealand has been sentenced to 18 years at the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday. Dickason was sentenced to 18 years in a mental healthcare facility after she was found guilty of murdering her daughters — six-year-old Lianè, and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, the Stuff in New Zealand reported.

The Stuff reported that through her lawyers after sentencing, Dickason released a statement to her family, apologising for her actions. “I loved Liané, Maya and Karla with all my heart. I failed them, I failed Graham, and I failed our families. I take responsibility for taking our three beautiful girls from this world,” Stuff quoted her as saying. “I would like to take this opportunity to convey the deepest and most sincere remorse for the extreme pain and hurt caused to my children and my family by my actions.”

She said she owed it to everyone to get mentally healthier. Her husband Graham told reporters that he had forgiven his wife, even though his life has changed forever, Stuff reported. According to the report, while Dickason would begin serving her sentence in a mental healthcare facility, she could possibly move to prison.

In addition she could be eligible for parole after six years, the Stuff reported. The three girls were killed on September 16, 2021, just weeks after the family emigrated. The 43-year-old was found guilty by a New Zealand court in August 2023.

Dickason, a medical doctor by profession, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder by reason of insanity. The prosecution said that Lauren acted out of anger the night she killed her children and that she snapped due to built-up frustration. But the defence argued that Lauren was mentally unwell and did not recover from post-partum depression after the birth of her children. Her sentencing has been postponed on various occasions during the year.

According to the Stuff, Dickason in her statement said no apology would ever be enough. “I want people to know our girls brought me so much joy and were the centre of my world. I am horrified by my actions, and the pain, distress and trauma I have caused everyone who loved them. Like many others, I miss them every single day,” she was quoted as saying. While the Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae argued for a life imprisonment for Dickason, Justice Mander found that Dickason did not act in a fit of rage when she killed her children.