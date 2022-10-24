‘I want to bury my child!’ Bokgabo Poo’s distraught dad pleads with alleged killer to reveal location of child’s body parts

Pretoria - The distraught father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo was in tears in court as he begged his daughter’s alleged killer to reveal where some of her body parts were. The tearful father said he wanted to bury his daughter.

The emotional scene took place on Monday after the murder and rape suspect Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in the Benoni Magistrates Court. Bokgabo’s mutilated body was found in a field in Wattville earlier this month with some of her body parts missing. As the 28-year-old accused left the court room and went down to the holding cells, the visibly distraught father stood up and shouted, “tell me where my daughters body parts are. I want to bury my child,” a sobbing Irvin Ndlovu said.

This was not the first time that Ndlovu has had an emotional outburst when his daughter’s alleged killer appeared in court, last week the enraged father leapt over court benches trying to physically attack Zikhali. Zikhali appeared again on Monday on two separate matters, the first matter was regarding an alleged rape of a 9-year-old in which he was previously granted bail. The state brought an application to revoke his bail application in that case.

His legal representative said he would not bring an application pending the outcome of the state application to revoke his bail. After the matter, Zikhali stayed in the dock and appeared before a different magistrate for the rape and murder of Bokgabo. Speaking to reporters outside court, Ndlovu said the justice system had failed by releasing the alleged perpetrator on bail in the first instance.

“If the law had done its job properly, he would have been left behind bars and my daughter would still be alive.” Ndlovu said it was not any parent’s fault that a child is murdered or missing. “It’s the animals that we live with in the society, parents have no duty to ensure that other people don’t harm their children, they can take care of their children, but at the end we can’t control the actions of other people.”

Bokgabo’s burial is yet to take place as police continue to look for her missing body parts. The matter has been postponed to 14 November. IOL