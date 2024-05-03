I wanted to see the men accused of killing my son, says mom of slain Durban cop

It’s been almost eight months since Caz Meth received the devastating news that her 23-year-old son, Jairus Joshua Govender, was murdered while traveling on the N2 highway She tells IOL that it has been a roller-coaster journey of emotions, with some days better than others.

This week she received news that the two men allegedly responsible for her son’s untimely death were finally nabbed. And while these are allegations at this stage, Meth is confident that if SAPS have arrested the right guys, justice will be served. “It’s a bittersweet moment, on one hand, we will never ever have Jairus back, but on the other hand we need those who are responsible for his death to be brought to book.”

Govender, a constable stationed at the Port Shepstone Public Order Police, had been travelling to Durban with his girlfriend in August last year when they experienced car trouble. They had been travelling in separate cars and had stopped to change the tyre. While doing so, they were approached by two gun-toting robbers who demanded cellphones and valuables, leading to a scuffled during which Govender was shot.

This week, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) confirmed that Mfaniseni Nombika, 30, and Victor Mseleku, 40, have been arrested and charged with Govender’s murder. They appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and are expected to apply for bail next week. Meth said hearing news of the arrest and attending court to see the face of those men allegedly responsible for your child’s death, brought every moment of that horrible day rushing back.