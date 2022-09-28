‘I will clear my name’, says former minister Mosebenzi Zwane over fraud allegations in Estina dairy farm project

Pretoria - Four years after the Estina Dairy Farm case was provisionally withdrawn, former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his co-accused appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Zwane and two others, Ugeshni Govender, a former Sahara employee, and Ronica Ragavan, were arrested on charges pertaining to the R280 million Estina Dairy farm project and have been charged with fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Zwane said he was pleased that the matter was finally in court. “I have been tried so many times by journalists, the public and everybody.” Zwane said he was prepared to co-operate with the court to clear his name which has been dragged in the mud over these allegations.

“My name has been tossed around by everybody outside and it’s good that I am here and I can speak for myself. “I hope the State is ready to proceed with the matter. I am a law-abiding citizen and it bodes well with me (to be in court) rather than having public opinion made about me when the matter has not been in court,” Zwane said. Govender and Zwane were released on R10 000 bail.

Ragavan was released on a warning. Part of their bail conditions include handing over their passports and not applying for any travel documents until the finalisation of the matter. They also have to inform the investigating officer of any plans to leave the province 24 hours before departure.

The matter is expected to return to court on November 2, where the other accused, previously arrested in 2018, will be summoned to appear. IOL