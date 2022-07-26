‘Ice-Cream Rapist’ tries to bribe cop to have charges withdrawn

Cape Town - The alleged serial rapist who lured women into his ice-cream van appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Monday. It has been revealed that the 50-year-old accused had tried to bribe a police officer to have the charges withdrawn.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said: “The man appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court. “The accused, dubbed the ‘Ice-Cream Rapist’, is charged with rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and corruption. “The charge of corruption relates to his attempt to bribe the investigating officer with R10 000 for the case to be withdrawn.

“His case has been postponed until 1 August 2022 for bail application.” The Egyptian national who resides in Mitchells Plain was nabbed on Friday in Atlantis with a victim, condoms and date rape drugs in his vehicle. Cops say the members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit conducted a tracing operation in Witsand and had another victim with them. This woman pointed out the suspect to cops.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says: “The complainant pointed at a man in a vehicle, indicating that he was the suspect in a rape case. “The police members then stopped the vehicle and apprehended the driver. The man was arrested and detained on a charge of rape.” The suspect’s alleged modus operandi involved luring young women into his van by offering them jobs. Once the women are in the Kombi, he drives around, gives them drinks which are spiked and then rapes them.