Ice Tropez everywhere: Thieves raid Gauteng warehouse, steal R15 million alcohol before everything went wrong

Police in Gauteng, working with private security officers, intercepted and arrested a gang of 44 men who were loading liquor worth more than R15 million into four different trucks in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.
The arrests of the men followed a robbery at the warehouse in Kempton Park.
Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received information about the suspects who were planning to rob a warehouse where liquor is stored.
“The team comprising of members of SAPS, Fidelity Specialised Service, CAP Specialised Service and Tracksquad Security followed the information and pounced into the suspects who were busy loading the liquor into the trucks.
“Two of the trucks that were already loaded with liquor drove off, and police gave chase. One of the trucks crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park. The other truck was found in Norkem Park, where one suspect was arrested,” said Masondo.
Police also seized two Volkswagen Polo vehicles that were used in committing the crime.
“The suspects are expected to appear before Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of business robbery, possession of stolen property, and illegal immigration,” said Masondo.
In an earlier update, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said one haulage truck loaded with Ice Tropez alcohol crashed on the R21, at the Voortrekker offramp.
The road was temporarily closed as the hijacked truck, loaded with the stolen alcohol, spilled boxes of the booze everywhere.
IOL