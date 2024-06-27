Ice Tropez everywhere: Thieves raid Gauteng warehouse, steal R15 million alcohol before everything went wrong

Police in Gauteng, working with private security officers, intercepted and arrested a gang of 44 men who were loading liquor worth more than R15 million into four different trucks in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday. The arrests of the men followed a robbery at the warehouse in Kempton Park.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received information about the suspects who were planning to rob a warehouse where liquor is stored. “The team comprising of members of SAPS, Fidelity Specialised Service, CAP Specialised Service and Tracksquad Security followed the information and pounced into the suspects who were busy loading the liquor into the trucks. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. File Picture “Two of the trucks that were already loaded with liquor drove off, and police gave chase. One of the trucks crashed on the R21 in Kempton Park. The other truck was found in Norkem Park, where one suspect was arrested,” said Masondo.

A heavy truck carrying stolen alcohol crashed on the R21 offramp in Ekurhuleni, spilling boxes of alcohol on the road, after a daring robbery at a warehouse. Picture: EMPD Police also seized two Volkswagen Polo vehicles that were used in committing the crime. “The suspects are expected to appear before Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of business robbery, possession of stolen property, and illegal immigration,” said Masondo. At least 44 men were arrested in Gauteng after a daring robbery at a warehouse, where alcohol worth around R15 million was stolen. Picture: SAPS In an earlier update, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department said one haulage truck loaded with Ice Tropez alcohol crashed on the R21, at the Voortrekker offramp.