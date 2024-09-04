‘I’d rather see him serving time in prison than seeing him suffer in the streets’: Chicco Twala on busting his son for theft

The son of well-known music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into his father's studio in Johannesburg and stealing music equipment valued at thousands. Longwe, and Sello Twala Jr were implicated in the theft.

Speaking to the media outside court, Chicco said before leaving for the US, he spoke to his sons and emphasised that they had to prioritise the business - the music equipment. He said Longwe was brought by his sister who explained he had changed, he had just returned from rehab and assured things would be different. Chicco said he had the conversation with his sons and left for the US, trusting they would do the things as discussed.

But on his return, Chicco found his items had been stolen and he filed charges so Longwe could take accountability. Chicco also stated his problem was with Longwe who has been continuously caught up in substance abuse, while his younger son is substance-free. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Chicco explained how deeply he has been hurt by this incident.

“As a parent, it’s hurting. It would have been better if it were criminals who jumped into your house, but if its your own son, it really hurts. It’s not a nice thing, you have an electric fence and everything protecting ourselves from criminals, now the criminals are right inside your house and it’s your kids,” he said. Chicco said he left for the US on August 3, and stated his studio was ransacked and his items were sold for as cheap as he (Longwe) could get. “My son has been to rehab more than 30 times. I did everything. I tried to educate him about the good life, to be a role model in society, but he never wanted to change. I took this decision because I thought, as a parent, enough was enough. My son, you’ll speak to him today about his behaviour, especially stealing and doing drugs, and he will listen now, tomorrow he will do the same thing. I think this time, he must learn the hard way,” Chicco explained.

He hopes that being arrested, charged and serving some time in prison would make Longwe a better person, rather than him suffering in the streets and continuing with his behaviour. Chicco said Longwe had been taking drugs since 18, and 22 years later he is still on drugs. “I have seen people having these issues and come to their senses and stop. With him, nothing has changed. He is always lying. Every single day he lies. I’d rather see him serving time in prison than seeing him suffer in the streets,” he told the broadcaster.