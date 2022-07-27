‘Igor the Russian’ implicated in murder of ‘steroid king’ Brian Wainstein

Cape Town – Another key figure allegedly linked to the underworld has been implicated in the killing of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein. Igor Russol, better known as “Igor the Russian” appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on an array of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, gang-related crimes and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Russol was granted R10 000 bail. According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, the court has released Russol with conditions. Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, is accused of being the mastermind behind Wainstein’s death and funding hits on other key underworld figures. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives He is set to be identified as accused 16.

According to Zinzi Hani, provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Russol was arrested on Tuesday. Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia, Cape Town, home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse. Others implicated in the matter include alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman; alleged underworld kingpin and leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen; alleged underworld kingpin Andre Naude; Samuel Farquharson; Jakobus Stevens; Egan Norman; Wayne Henderson; Anthony Amier van der Watt; Ricardo Maarman; Typhyenne Jantjies; Bevan Cedric Ezaus; Bradley De Bula; Kashief Hanslo; Rowendal Stevens; and Ismail Cupido. They face 38 charges.

Alleged underworld kingpin and leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome ’Donkie’ Booysen, faces a string of charges alongside 15 other co-accused. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives These charges include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, incitement to commit murder, attempted murder, money laundering, corruption, defeating the ends of justice and charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act. Three accused were sentenced in 2020. Former security company co-owner Matthew Breet, of West Beach in Cape Town, was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment after entering into a plea agreement with the State. Cheslin Adams and Fabian Cupido, who drove the vehicle on the day of the murder, were sentenced to 25 years each. The trio are all alleged to be members of the 27s gang.

Another two suspects implicated in the matter were murdered in 2021. The alleged leader of the 27s gang, William “Red” Stevens, was gunned down in front of his Kraaifontein home on February 2, and Jason Maits was gunned down outside his Mitchells Plain home on March 5. Alleged underworld kingpin Andre Naude has also been implicated in the death of Brian Wainstein. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Lifman is alleged to have orchestrated Wainstein’s assassination three months before his death and was willing to pay R250 000. He is also alleged to be behind the failed assassination attempt on the alleged leader of the 28s gang, Ralph Stanfield, who was a close associate of Wainstein, in July 2017.

Lifman is alleged to have paid R500 000 for the hit on Stanfield. In a range of cases against the group brought in the indictment it is alleged that Lifman, Booysen and Naude along with Booysen’s younger brother, Colin, started the “brotherhood” in 2016, which controlled the nightclub and entertainment venue security industry in Cape Town. Things soon soured between the brotherhood where it is alleged that Colin accused them of stealing from him.