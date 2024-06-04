Illegal immigrants terrorising Vosloorus residents busted with firearms and ammunition

Gauteng police arrested four suspects, aged between 22 and 28, for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen property on Tuesday in Vosloorus, South-East of Johannesburg. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, said the suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising the community of Vosloorus. They are reportedly responsible for serious and violent crimes that include murders, robberies and car hijackings.

“Three of the suspects are believed to be illegal immigrants after they failed to produce their identity documents during the time of the arrests,” said Sibeko. Sibeko added that the suspects were arrested after detectives from Vosloorus serious and violent crimes unity received information about the whereabouts of the suspects because they were wanted and were also linked to various crimes in the area. “In the early hours of Tuesday, police together with community members, pounced on the suspects at their residential places.

“During the arrests, suspects were found in possession of 10 unlicensed firearms (8 pistols and 2 rifles), 23 rounds of ammunition, 5 laptops, 18 cell phones, and two Plasma televisions that are suspected to be stolen,” said Sibeko. Sibeko added that more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a total number of 295 firearms, inclusive of 11 rifles, 11 shotguns and 12 home-made firearms were removed from the streets recovered in May alone.

Netshiunda said investigations into property-related crimes led to the arrest of 393 suspects, 216 of them suspected to be involved in burglary at residential premises. Concluding, he said 49 people were arrested for stock theft, 338 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and another 64 people were nabbed for kidnapping. [email protected]