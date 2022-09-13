Illegal miner sentenced to 103 years for killing metro police officer

Pretoria – An illegal miner, Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini, was sentenced to life plus 103 years’ imprisonment for killing Ekurhuleni metro police officer Johannes Jacobus van der Linde in June 2021. The 38-year-old was sentenced on Tuesday by the South Gauteng High Court.

The court on September 2 found him guilty of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition . The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Van der Linde and five of his colleagues were searching for illegal miners in the bushes around Primrose, Germiston, when they were shot at by the accused and other illegal miners. “The officers returned fire but unfortunately Van der Linde was fatally shot during the crossfire. Dlamini was apprehended at the scene, while his accomplices managed to escape,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

During the victim impact statement, senior State advocate Thamsanqa Mpekana detailed the impact Van der Linde’s death had on his family. “His wife stated that her family suffered psychological, physical and mental trauma because of his untimely death,” Mpekana told the court. Van der Linde's wife said her husband was the breadwinner and his death left not only herself and her children but the deceased’s mother and siblings financially crippled.

