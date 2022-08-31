Illegal miners arrested for murder and severe assault in Gauteng

Pretoria: Police in Gauteng have arrested two suspected illegal miners for an alleged murder and another 10 for allegedly assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Randfontein yesterday. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson said police were conducting an operation on illegal miners when they were notified about an act of vigilantism at Bhongweni in Randfontein.

“On arrival, police rescued two people who were being assaulted by people who are suspected to be illegal miners,” said Masondo. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the two victims were accused of shooting and killing another illegal miner in the early hours of the morning. Police arrested all 12 suspects and charged two with murder and 10 with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.” Masondo said the suspects would be processed by officials from the Department of Home Affairs, as they are reported to be undocumented immigrants.

“They are expected to appear in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court in due course,” said Masondo. Since last month, more than 80 illegal miners have been arrested after eight women were attacked and gang raped near a mine dump in Krugersdorp. It is believed that the filming crew, from The Red Button, were also robbed of their equipment during the harrowing ordeal.

During the incident, the group allegedly ordered the crew to lie down while they searched them. Seven of the illegal miners who were arrested during raids in Krugersdorp have been charged with rape, after being linked to the crime. The seven accused were initially charged with being in the country illegally. They are facing additional charges including multiple counts of rape, and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

