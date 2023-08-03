Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain condemns attacks at religious sites

The Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain has condemned the attacks at places of worship. It is alleged that earlier this week, gangsters stormed into one of the biggest mosques in Mitchells Plain where they attacked and assaulted worshippers. At the time of the alleged incident, one of the Imams had been trying to help a woman needing assistance.

"Mitchells Plain still remembers the Muslim cleric who was fatally shot during the performance of his duties in a divorce matter. In another incident, the caretaker of a church was brutally attacked and robbed on his way home, after locking the church. Several burglaries have been reported at churches and mosques in Mitchells Plain," the council said in a statement. The council added that the attacks were unacceptable. "The sanctity of places of worship has been lost and the dignity and respect for those who serve religion and humanity have sadly vanished. Clerics of all faiths place their lives on the line daily to render service to our already challenged communities and the very perpetrators will also need their service in religious matters such as marriage, child-naming, funerals and a host of other services," the council added.

The Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain has called on the authorities to bring those responsible to book. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the safety at places of worship following a robbery at the Immanuel Community Church in Verulam. The incident was caught on camera.

Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the Hindu Maha Sabha, told The Mercury that it was sad that places of worship were being targeted. “We have had incidents where brass murthis have been stolen from our temples. We have requested that temples install and implement security measures when they are having services and this has helped.”