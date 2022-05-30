Immigration officer nabbed for soliciting R6k bribe, two cops arrested for drinking on duty

Rustenburg - A 50-year-old senior immigration officer was arrested in Bloemfontein for allegedly demanding a R6 000 bribe from a foreign national, the Hawks in the Free State said. The official was arrested on Thursday by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team together with Crime Intelligence and Home Affairs officials all based in Bloemfontein.

“The suspect’s arrest came after the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team received information yesterday, 26 May, 2022, about the Home Affairs senior immigration officer who demanded R6 000 from a foreign national for the release of his brother who was arrested for allegedly not having proper documents," said Hawks spokesperson in the Free State, Captain Christopher Singo. A sting operation was conducted by the police and Home Affairs where the suspect met with the victim and took R6 000 as agreed. He was then arrested after police found him with the money that he demanded from the victim." He was expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on today to face charges related to corruption.

In the Eastern Cape, two policemen were arrested for drunken driving and being under the influence of liquor while on duty. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the two policemen were arrested on Thursday on the R58 road between Aliwal North and Lady Grey for drunkenness at approximately 20km from Lady Grey. "The arrests followed after the members were reportedly involved in drunken driving which is presumed to have caused an accident at a stop and go. It is alleged that the officers failed to stop and as a result, they almost run over two female personnel working at the road construction works in that area.

"On arrival at the scene, police immediately arrested one constable aged 31 for reckless and negligent driving with a state vehicle and both of them including the warrant officer aged 56 for being under the influence of liquor while on duty. The officers are stationed at Maletswai police station," he said. Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene thanked the members of the public for their courage to report the unprofessional conduct of the police members. ‘The conduct of these members goes against the spirit and letter of the SAPS code of conduct and is furthermore injurious to the image of the SAPS. Therefore, it cannot be forgiven.

The members concerned must deal with the consequences of their actions, Lieutenant General Mene said. The two are to face disciplinary action. IOL