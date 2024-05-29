‘Immoral and distasteful’: Authorities condemn sharing of Limpopo crash video where 13 people died

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, has condemned the wide sharing of a “distasteful” video footage of the R521 collision, where at least 13 travellers were killed on Tuesday. The video depicting the scene of the horrific crash has been being circulated on social media platforms.

“A video footage showing the debris of the accident, with badly injured victims, was recorded at the scene of the R521 accident, that happened in the morning of Tuesday,” according to the Limpopo MEC. “A heartless person with nefarious intentions recorded the footage and released it into the public domain.” Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani and provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe visited the crash scene. File Picture Radzilani said the recording of the injured victims and the deceased was done “for expediency”.

“The disturbing footage has been released, while family members of the victims are still reeling with shock from that traumatic incident. “It is mind-boggling that a civilian, who is not attached to the emergency services or the police could record such a horrific footage for expediency purposes,” said Radzilani. In a strong-worded statement, Radzilani said the release and circulation of the video is immoral.

“While it cannot be deemed as illegal, it is immoral and inhumane, and borders against our value system as a people,” said the MEC. The Limpopo MEC has pleaded with social media users to refrain from sharing and posting the video on different platforms. At least 13 people perished during the accident which occurred at R521 Road next to Enkelbosch farm, in the Capricorn District in Limpopo on Tuesday. Picture: Limpopo Transport and Community Safety On Tuesday, IOL reported that an accident had claimed the lives of 13 individuals, 10 of whom were teachers.

The head-on collision, involving a Toyota minibus and a Hyundai heavy motor vehicle, took place on the R521 between Polokwane and Dendron route on Tuesday morning. The Limpopo Department of Education said the teachers were stationed in the Capricorn North Education District. The MEC for Education Limpopo, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families.