In one week KZN police arrested 1 000 suspects, seized 74 firearms in various sting operations

Durban – The police units in KwaZulu-Natal have intensified operations in the build-up to the festive season which have resulted in the arrests of more than 1 000 suspects and seizure of 74 firearms. The police say various multi-disciplinary teams carried out operations across KZN between November 28 and December 5 in which 1 130 suspects were nabbed.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said among those arrested were 31 people wanted for murder, 27 for attempted murder, 30 for rape and sexual assault. “Several other suspects were put behind bars for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, carjacking, burglary at residential and business premises as well as stock theft," he said. Netshiunda added that 61 pistols, 12 rifles and a semi-automatic firearm were among several dangerous weapons together with 913 live rounds of ammunition which were removed from society

Meanwhile, the police ministry is embarking on a countrywide tour to launch the Festive Season Operations Inspection Roadshow which aims to ensure that police are responding effectively and adequately to crime and all safety and security threats this festive season. The police top brass will also inspect multi-disciplinary police operations put in place in various provinces, and assess their ability to respond to crime during the festive period and beyond. The roadshow kicked off in Limpopo on Monday and will end in KZN at the end of December.

