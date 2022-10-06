Independent Media response to court ruling on SSA matter – ‘we maintain our right to report on matters in the public interest’

Independent Media, IOL and journalist Thabo Makwakwa intend to appeal a judgment handed down by the North Gauteng High Court, in which an interdict was granted to prevent the publishing of a ‘secret’ intelligence report on the alleged activities of the CIA in destabilizing the ANC. Journalist Thabo Makwakwa, Independent Media and Independent Online (IOL) (the respondents) acknowledge there was a judgment handed down on Wednesday 5 October 2022, in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, in which a final Interdict has been granted to the State Security Agency (SSA) (the Applicant), to prevent the publishing of any portion on any medium and/or platform of a “Secret” intelligence report on the alleged activities of the CIA in destabilizing the African National Congress.

The report in question was compiled by the SSA and is entitled: “US INTEREST IN ANC PARTY DYNAMICS”. It was handed to Makwakwa by concerned sources from within the SSA in December 2021 at their instigation not his. All Respondents are of the professional opinion that it is the media’s right to report on matters that are in the public interest and that the contents contained in this report, are of the utmost import and interest to the public of South Africa.

Preventing such matters from coming to light is an infringement on media freedom. The Respondents are currently reviewing the judgment and intend to appeal the judgment. Issued on behalf of Thabo Makwakwa, Independent Media and Independent Online