Independent Media sets record straight on SACTWU-IMC matter

In relation to the court case between the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (SACTWU) and Independent Media Consortium (IMC), we would ask the media to please take note of the following facts so as to avoid relying on uninformed opinion when writing articles on this matter: 1. In 2013, the Independent Media Consortium (IMC) was formed to purchase Independent Media from its Irish owners.

2. IMC was at the time known as Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM). 3. SIM/IMC was a special purpose vehicle (SPV). This SPV was completely separate from Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (SIH/Sekunjalo) thus had nothing to do with Sekunjalo. 4. The SPV would own 55% of Independent Media in exchange for the consortium’s financial consideration.

5. This stake in Independent Media is the consortium’s only asset. 6. IMC included union groupings such as COSATU’s investment arm, Kopano, the military veteran’s association, MKVA and several women’s groups and black business groupings as well as community organisations. 7. For the investment consideration of R150m, SACTWU requested to be part of the IMC, which would provide an effective 8% shareholding in IMC.

8. SACTWU through its SACTWU Investment arm duly transferred the R150m. 9. IMC’s investment into Independent Media was fully secured by Sekunjalo. 10. When the final agreement was signed, SACTWU requested to change the equity into a loan of R150m, having suffered a severe setback as a result of a failed investment in Trilinear where they lost R400m.

11. Additionally, SACTWU also committed a further R250m+ investment, the purpose of which was to establish a dedicated workers publication. SACTWU reneged on this commitment. 12. SACTWU’s reasoning for its investment in Independent Media was to ensure that workers had a share of voice as to issues relating to them, and to bolster its existing other media investments, which included its shareholding in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI)– owners of eMedia holdings, which include e.tv, eNCA, Open View HD and eSat.tv. 13. It is worth noting that HCI’s founder is Johnny Copelyn, also a former general secretary of SACTWU and a member of Parliament.

14. In 2017, André Kriel, general secretary of SACTWU, signed an irrevocable undertaking to convert its shares in Independent Media to shares in Sagarmatha Technologies. 15. SACTWU received 18 million shares worth an investment value of R700m. 16. The transaction was funded by Sekunjalo through a vendor financed transaction.