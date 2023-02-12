Ink-stained money recovered after Gauteng men arrested for allegedly bombing an ATM in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - At least six people have been arrested in connection with the bombing of an ATM at a business in Leslie, Mpumalanga, and police recovered wads of stained bank notes. Police believe the mastermind of the ATM bombing is a 31-year-old man currently renting a room in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni in Gauteng. He allegedly assembled a team of criminals from Tokoza, Zonkizizwe and Soweto areas of Gauteng to execute the crime in Mpumalanga.

“Police crime intelligence-driven operation that was executed by Secunda crime intelligence unit, Mpumalanga provincial task team, Ermelo tracing team and Leslie visible policing led to the arrest of six suspects linked to the possible blowing of an ATM in one of the businesses areas in Leslie on Wednesday 8 February 2023,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “According to information, there were about 20 heavily armed suspects who were using three vehicles, a brown and cream-white Toyota Siyaya minibus and two light motor vehicles - a silver grey Volkswagen Polo and a white Toyota Corolla.” Police in Mpumalanga traced men accused of bombing an ATM and recovered wads of ink-stained money. Photo: SAPS He said police worked tirelessly in gathering information about the vehicles used during the ATM bombing.

“It was also revealed that three suspects believed to be co-planners were spotted driving around the targeted business area on Monday using the same Toyota Corolla that was involved in the robbery,” said Mohlala. “After the crime was committed, information was gathered which led to the arrest of the suspects, recovery of stolen money, recovery of explosives used to detonate the ATMs, recovery of firearms and ammunitions.” Police in Mpumalanga traced men accused of bombing an ATM and recovered wads of ink-stained money. Photo: SAPS He said further information would be gathered as the investigation continues. Police are hoping to make additional arrests soon.

