Inmate who raped fellow prisoner, sentenced to life behind bars

A 42-year-old already imprisoned man has been sentenced to direct life imprisonment in the Bloemfontein Regional Court in the Free State. The inmate, Jeffrey Bona, 42, is being held at the Mangaung Correctional Facility and was convicted of the rape of a fellow inmate.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the rape incidents took place during 2021. “The accused and the victim were serving their sentences at the facility when the accused began raping the victim on more than one occasion. The victim reported the matter to the authorities and the accused was charged with rape,” Senokoatsane said. During the aggravation of sentencing, the prosecution maintained that the court should not deviate from the apt sentence of life imprisonment.

The prosecutor submitted that Bona had shown no remorse and was already incarcerated when he raped the victim. The prosecution further emphasised it would be in the best interest of the communities if he were sentenced to life imprisonment. In its sentencing, the court found that there were no substantial and compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed life sentence.