Inside job? Shop manager and employee arrested after armed robbery at their workplace

A shop manager, Reborn Chiloane, 31, a shop employee Regomoditswe Mmethi, 29, and a third suspect are set to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday after the business was robbed. North West police said Chiloane and Mmethi appeared in court on Wednesday last week, in connection with an alleged business robbery at the Brits Mall. The two were employees at the shop where the robbery took place.

“The shop had just opened on Monday, July 29, at about 8am and the employees were still entering the shop, when two suspects came inside the shop and threatened them with firearms,” according to North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh. The stunned shop employees were ordered to hand over money. The robbers also seized cellular phones and laptops before they fled from the shop. “On Wednesday, August 7, information was received and operationalised by police, leading to the arrest of Chiloane and Mmethi. Police also seized eight stolen cellular phones and two laptops,” said Myburgh.

Police have recovered eight stolen cellular phones and two laptops during the arrest of the three robbery suspects. “Furthermore, a third suspect, aged 35, was arrested on Thursday, August 8, by the dedicated police investigators. All three suspects will appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 12, on a charge of business robbery.” Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has congratulated Brits detectives for acting swiftly and arresting the suspects. He said police will continue to work hard to ensure that criminals are put behind bars.