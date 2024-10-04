Inside job? Zimbabwean police question bank robbery in Bulawayo where around R70 million was stolen

Zimbabwe police have confirmed that investigations are in full swing following an alleged robbery case which happened in the City of Bulawayo, where an amount of US$4 million (around R70 million) was stolen. In a statement seen by IOL, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident happened in the afternoon on Thursday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are in full swing in connection with an alleged armed robbery case which occurred late this afternoon on (Thursday) October 3, 2024 at a financial institution at corner 9th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo when a cash-in-transit security team was approached by six suspects,” said Nyathi. He said the circumstances around the robbery were suspicious. National spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Commissioner Paul Nyathi. Picture: The Herald “Initial indications are that USD4,000,000 cash has been stolen. The manner in which this incident occurred shows an element of an inside job or leakage of information,” said Nyathi.

As the investigations intensify, Nyathi said the police in Zimbabwe assured community members that “the law will certainly take its course without fear or favour”. The police in Zimbabwe has appealed to community members with relevant information around the robbery incident to contact the ZRP. State-owned Chronicle newspaper in Zimbabwe reported that the number plate of the vehicle which was used in the robbery at EcoBank in Bulawayo was captured on camera.

The robbers fled the scene in this white Ford Ranger bakkie after the US$4 million robbery. Picture: Screengrab/X However, the publication reported that the registration of the licence plate has not been verified. A video circulating on social media shows six masked men, holding firearms, loading boxes into a white Ford Ranger before the vehicle sped off. A marked vehicle of private security company Safeguard was on the scene.