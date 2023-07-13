Instant justice: Court orders kidnapper to speedily pay R30,000 to the woman he held hostage

The Welkom Magistrate’s Court has ordered 45-year-old Molefi Johannes Qosheka to pay R30,000 before the end of this month as compensation to a woman in her 40s whom he kidnapped back in 2018. Additionally, the court sentenced Qosheka to five years in jail, which are wholly suspended.

Qosheka appeared before the court on Wednesday on charges relating to a kidnapping, extortion, possession of unwrought precious metal, and money laundering incident. Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, spokesperson for the Hawks in Free State said the victim is the wife of a Welkom mine manager. “She was kidnapped in November 2018 by Qosheka and his accomplices who had made demands for a ransom. The woman was released from the clutches of her kidnappers after a hostage drama that lasted over 12 hours,” said Mohobeleli.

"A multi-disciplinary team comprising members of Welkom serious organised crime investigation and relevant stakeholders cornered the accused and others following a three-day tracing operation," he said. The kidnapped woman's vehicle, as well as a Nissan Tiida used to transport her to captivity were then recovered. Commenting on the court's decision, acting Free State provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Xolani Matroos has lauded efforts of the law enforcement team which worked on the matter.

“Anyone who infringes on the rights of another by kidnapping and hoping to make a quick buck shall be arrested. We are pleased that the court has shown intolerance towards those involved in organised crime, targeting the vulnerable, and holding them hostage,” said Matroos. “Instead of acceding to your ransom demands, we will arrest you." The Hawks said the matter against three other accused is set for July 31, for a trial date to be set.