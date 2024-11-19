Insurance killers: Soshanguve couple found guilty of killing wife's ex-lover and claimed over R500,000

A Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso Mahlangu and Lerato Mahlangu have been found guilty of murdering the wife's ex-boyfriend, burning his body and later claiming more than R500,000 from life insurance. The couple were convicted of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and three counts of fraud by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Before getting married to Sibusiso, 34, Lerato, 33, was in a relationship with the deceased, Sibusiso Sithebe, they had one child born from the relationship. “On January 2, 2022, the Mahlangu couple lured Sithebe to their house in Soshanguve, where they killed him. They then staged the scene by placing Sibusiso Mahlangu’s ring on the Sithebe’s finger, dressing him in Mahlangu’s clothing, and burning his body inside the house,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana. Mahanjana said Lerato went on to pretend that she was coming from Kwa-Mhlanga in Mpumalanga after being informed about the fire.

“Upon arrival, she falsely identified the body as that of her husband to the police...Following this, Lerato submitted three fraudulent insurance claims with Old Mutual, where she was employed as a sales consultant,” said Mahanjana. Lerato went on to claim R500,000 for a life cover, R25,000 for funeral cover and R50,000 for a death benefit. The couple got caught after a year when Sibusiso was arrested on April 18, 2023 for possession of a stolen car in Hammanskraal.

“During the arrest and subsequent processing, authorities discovered that he had been officially registered as deceased. Lerato was arrested two days later,” added Mahanjana. The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied involvement in the crimes. However, the State, led by advocate Vusumuzi Tshabalala, presented compelling evidence and called credible witnesses, including Sibusiso’s mother.

“She testified about events leading up to the funeral and how they were unable to view the body at close range because of Covid-19 regulations which reinforced their belief that indeed they were burying her son,” said Mahanjana. Judge Papi Masopa found that even though the State relied on circumstantial evidence, but it was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. Judge Masopa also found the State’s witnesses to be credible and reliable.