Insurance policy murders: Cops believe 83-year-old gogo was killed by her daughter, granddaughter and pastor

A 40-year-old woman will on Friday appear before the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga following her arrest in connection with the murder of her 83-year-old mother. The octogenarian’s murder is linked to insurance policy claims, according to police.

The arrested woman’s name cannot be published before she appears in court, but police in Mpumalanga have identified the murdered mother as Mandenane Emmie Maonye. “The suspect is the third individual to be brought before the court in relation to this case. Two other suspects, a male and a female, appeared in the same court yesterday, April 10 2025, and were remanded in custody. The case (against the two) has been postponed to Tuesday, April 15, 2025,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli. “The crime intelligence unit of police in Mpumalanga has played a pivotal role in cracking this case. The first suspect, who claimed to be a pastor, identified as Polite Thaphelo Khoza, aged 25, was apprehended in Nelspruit for his alleged involvement in a housebreaking and theft case in Mataffin outside Nelspruit in December 2024.”

Subsequent investigations uncovered Khoza's connections to other crimes including house robbery, kidnapping, and arson. "The suspect currently remains in custody, with recovered stolen items serving as crucial evidence," said Mdhluli. "Upon further scrutiny, it was revealed that the death of Mandenane Emmie Maonye in March 2025 was orchestrated, allegedly by her daughter. The suspect is due to appear in court today, as well as (the murdered woman's) granddaughter, by the name of Lebo Magopane, aged 26."

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the “remarkable work” and dedication displayed by members of the SAPS crime intelligence unit, in collaboration with detectives involved in the case. “The prevalence of alleged murders linked to insurance claims is a disturbing trend. We urge the public to report such cases promptly, and rest assured, the police will diligently investigate these matters to ensure justice prevails,” said Mkhwanazi. Last year, IOL reported that the Insurance Crime Bureau says there are ‘millions and millions’ of insurance policies taken out by genuinely concerned family members across South Africa, but there is also a very small percentage of fraudsters and psychopaths who take these policies with sinister motives.