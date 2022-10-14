Intelligence-driven operation nets four suspects during their bid to commit a cash-in-transit robbery

Johannesburg – Four suspects aged between 32 and 38 years were arrested while allegedly trying to commit a cash in transit robbery in Eersterivier, Western Cape, yesterday morning in an intelligence-driven operation. The intelligence operation was led by the National Intervention Unit and Crime Intelligence members in Cape Town.

Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Police officers operationalised intelligence information about the suspects who were conspiring to rob money from a cash delivery vehicle. The operation was successfully executed and four suspects were arrested at the Eerste River Mall moments before the cash delivery truck arrived.” The suspects were also found in possession of three firearms, including two R5 rifles with two magazines and 50 live ammunition, as well as a revolver. All firearms had their serial numbers filed off. A White Nissan NP200 fitted with false registration plates was also confiscated.

“The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery, illegal possession of firearms, as well as illegal possession of ammunition. “The suspects are expected to appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda. IOL