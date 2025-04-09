Intensive manhunt under way for hijacking suspect in Bloemfontein

Police in Bloemfontein have launched an intensive manhunt after a suspect abandoned a hijacked vehicle and fled on foot during a confrontation with the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit on Monday. The dramatic events unfolded after a white FIAT was hijacked around 10am in the Rocklands area. Within minutes of receiving the alert, members of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit based in Bloemfontein initiated a citywide search for the stolen vehicle.

“Acting on information received regarding a white FIAT that had been hijacked around 10am in Rocklands, the dedicated members immediately initiated a lookout for the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. At approximately 10:35am, while patrolling the area, officers spotted the hijacked vehicle. A chase ensued, which came to a halt at the intersection of Moseme Street and Thaka Lekwala Street in Rocklands.

Before officers could make an arrest, the suspect fled the scene on foot, sparking a full-scale manhunt. “Upon noticing police presence, the suspect fled the scene on foot. The members recovered the hijacked vehicle and a manhunt for the driver is underway,” Kareli confirmed. The vehicle has since been returned to its lawful owner, and a case of hijacking has been opened at Kagisanong Police Station.

The SAPS commended the officers’ quick thinking and vigilance. “The South African Police Service in the Free State commends the swift response and vigilance of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit members in the recovery of this hijacked vehicle,” said Kareli. IOL News