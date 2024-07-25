Interpol donates hi tech devices to police to bolster fight against international crime syndicates

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has donated mobile devices to local police that will help bolster efforts against crime. Speaking during his visit to the country this week, Interpol secretary general, Dr Jurgen Stock, noted that South Africa is one of the leaders in international police cooperation, sharing more records through Interpol databases than any other country in Africa.

Stock said the devices allow police to access the world’s most comprehensive police database and intelligence at any time, anywhere – including where no network is available. He said officers can use the devices to verify whether someone is entering the country using a stolen passport, or whether a vehicle has been reported stolen somewhere else in the world. "Every search of Interpol 19 databases is a potential break in a case. Our goal is that these devices help South African officers make more connections in cross-border investigations, identify more fugitives, and prevent more criminals from crossing borders undetected.

"This deployment of Mobile Devices is another example of South Africa’s commitment to international police cooperation and making the world a safer place," Stock said. National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola said police have made great strides in cracking down on international syndicates working in SA. "In the past week alone, a R2 billion clandestine drug lab was shut down and five suspects were arrested including two Mexican nationals. R252 million worth of cocaine has been seized in Stillbaai and a Russian national is among those arrested. Through Operation Shanela, police have arrested 21,161 criminals for dealing in drugs, while 64,351 were arrested for being in possession of drugs," he said.

Suspects arrested in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS In welcoming the donation, Masemola said the technology will give police greater reach and access to global data on criminals and criminal activities.